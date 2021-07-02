The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported today that the Republican-controlled state Board of Election Commissioners accepted a finding at an earlier hearing that the Pulaski County clerk’s office had “violated state law” in conduct of the 2020 election.

Let’s be clear: This was a partisan hatchet job. Barnyard waste. Criminalization of honest mistakes.

Advertisement

The law in question says:

In any precinct with more than one (1) ballot combination, the county clerk shall prepare precinct voter registration lists that identify the district, subdistrict, county, municipality, ward, and school zone in which each voter is qualified to vote.

Advertisement

County Clerk Terri Hollingsworth did what the law requires in preparing precinct lists. In the process, a deputy plugged into the process because of a pandemic-depleted staff made an error. She moved a street with 22 voters to the wrong precinct. A keystroke error. Voters encountered the problem and complained, rightly. They were offered an opportunity to file a provisional ballot, so voting rights wouldn’t be lost.

A human error — a typographical error — is a law violation? Do you think this was the only error made in the hundreds of thousands (millions probably) of keystrokes necessary to produce ballots, assign voters and carry out a statewide election? How many others are being pursued by the Republican Election Commission?

Advertisement

This is the product of a complaint by Bilenda Harris-Rtter, a Republican Party regular and thus a foot solider in the Republican vote suppression tsunami in the last legislative session. The work included a means for state takeover of Pulaski County election staff.

Terri Hollingsworth is a Democrat. Republicans in the county hope between vote suppression, redistricting and the trashing of Democratic office-holders with spurious “law violations” to oust her and other Democrats including Quorum Court members and the county judge in a county that still votes Democratic. This “law violation” will be an exhibit in the campaign.

Will these eagle-eyed Republican copy editors be looking into the error in Republican stronghold Benton County in which the sample ballot didn’t match the actual ballot? The incorrect ballot assignments in THREE precincts in Crawford County, another Republican stronghold?

And what about the complaint to the same state commission that the Republican-controlled Pulaski County Election Commission had disqualified votes that should have been counted? Part of that complaint was that the Republican commissioners tossed ballots for clerical errors, say transposed numbers in a ZIP code. These voters should be happy Evelyn Gomez and Kristi Stahr didn’t refer them to the prosecutor as well as being denied the franchise. Under new state law, such scrivener errors can now be taken straight to the Republican legislature. A proper lashing will be administered, just as the partisan election commissioners did this week.