Big business has entered a federal lawsuit challenging the state law that prohibits gender-affirming care for minors in Arkansas.

The ACLU filed the suit along with doctors who provide the care and families whose children are receiving it. They have asked for an injunction to prevent the law from taking effect on July 27.

A star-studded roster of medical groups had already filed to intervene in the case on the side of the families. The U.S. Justice Department has also asked to intervene to protect the rights of transgender people.

Today’s filing injects a political dimension. It puts the multibillion-dollar Walton Family Foundation and other major business interests in the fight on the side of transgender people.

Those seeking to intervene are LiveRamp Holdings, Acxiom, Kenesso, the Northwest Arkansas Council, the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and the Walton Family Foundation. The council and state chamber represent dozens of major businesses.

In bygone days, major corporate interest might have served as a brake on the legislature’s worst impulses. In modern Arkansas, with its devotion to the most extreme right-wing reactionary, Trumpian causes, particularly on social issues, I’m not sure it matters so much. The legislature, though it passes out plenty of benefits to the moneyed class, is also not afraid to put a stick in the eye of those they view as elites. See its recent rude treatment of the University of Arkansas, once a steamroller of a lobbying force.

Nonetheless, support is welcome. It supports their friend, Governor Hutchinson, in his view that this law was too extreme. He vetoed it, but the legislature overrode the veto. The pleading supports the view that this legislation makes Arkansas look like a place unfriendly to diversity and unattractive to business development. The Walton fortune and others have been at work in Northwest Arkansas recently working to depict it as a diverse community full of progressive people and attractions.

The new amici, or friends of the court in legal parlance, say they have a “deep and abiding commitment to supporting a diverse and inclusive workforce.” (A cynic would say they could demonstrate this even more effectively by ceasing political financial support for legislators who vote for discriminatory laws. And there some other lawsuits challenging bad laws in which their support might also be welcome — targeting transgender women, limiting women’s medical rights, limiting voting and so on.)

The filing continues:

“Amici have a significant interest in preventing Arkansas from codifying discrimination against transgender people and, in the process, deterrming current potential employees, customers and businesses from participating in the Arkansas economy. Amici also have an interest in advocating for their core organizational values — that all people, regardless of gender identity should be afforded dignity, respect and equal treatment under the law.”

The health care ban is an “unconstitutional assault” on the rights of transgender people, the filing says. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, a candidate for governor, has said the suit should be dismissed. The case is in Judge James Moody’s court.

Here’s the request to intervene and the brief in support.

Here’s a news release on the filing today.