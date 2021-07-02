I should have posted this long ago.

It’s a massive editing job of Jan. 6 insurrection footage by the New York Times. Visual journalism, here from YouTube.

Tourists? Not worthy of investigation for the instigators and the failures of security and the accomplices? It is not if are devoted to the sociopath who lit the fire and poured gasoline on it.

Striking: How close the rioters came to upending democracy and perhaps taking the lives of members of Congress. Sedition is too mild a word for the Arkansas congressmen who dismiss this.

Forty minutes well spent.