It’s hard to craft a headline for Dorothy Stuck, who died Thursday at 100. Her life spanned years as a newspaper publisher in Marked Tree, a civic and political activist, a voice for equal rights, federal civil rights official and management consultant and author with her friend Nan Snow.

She was a distinguished UA alumna and a member of the Arkansas Women’s Hall of Fame. More about her life at the Encyclopedia of Arkansas History.

Snow, in a Facebook post announcing Stuck’s death, said:

