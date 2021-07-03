It’s hard to craft a headline for Dorothy Stuck, who died Thursday at 100. Her life spanned years as a newspaper publisher in Marked Tree, a civic and political activist, a voice for equal rights, federal civil rights official and management consultant and author with her friend Nan Snow.
She was a distinguished UA alumna and a member of the Arkansas Women’s Hall of Fame. More about her life at the Encyclopedia of Arkansas History.
Snow, in a Facebook post announcing Stuck’s death, said:
It is with a heavy heart that I pass the word on to you of the death of Dorothy Stuck on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Dorothy suffered a fall in early June, and while she fought the good fight, she was unable to recover. At her request, there will be no memorial or burial service. But I know how much she valued the love and friendship you always extended to her. She lived a 100-year beautiful life.