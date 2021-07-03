July 4 concerns grow as COVID-19 continues to spike in Arkansas https://t.co/GwDUPn0NEt — FOX16 News (@FOX16News) July 3, 2021

Shots? Masks? Social distance? Who needs ’em, right? It’s July 4 weekend in Darkansas.

Advertisement

I’m about to fire up some country style ribs. You?

The line is open.

Advertisement

And while we’re talking July 4, a brief history lesson from a former teacher at Central High who went to to learn about the whole wide world with the State Department:

Along with their loses at Gettysburg and Vicksburg on that day, the Secesh got whooped in Arkansas. https://t.co/vxeED2LMWq — Dana D. Deree (@DanaDDeree) July 2, 2021