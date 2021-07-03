By
Max Brantley
On
3:46 pm

Shots? Masks? Social distance? Who needs ’em, right? It’s July 4 weekend in Darkansas.

Advertisement

I’m about to fire up some country style ribs. You?

The line is open.

Advertisement

And while we’re talking July 4, a brief history lesson from a former teacher at Central High who went to to learn about the whole wide world with the State Department:

Advertisement