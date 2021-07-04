By
Max Brantley
On
4:52 pm

The July 4 line is open. The virus news related to Arkansas remains troubling.

And there was this:


And here’s a news item about a lawsuit I wish someone had tried in Arkansas. The Maryland governor moved to stop federal unemployment benefits early, as Governor HUtchinson did June. 26, depriving recipients of 10 weeks of $300 payments. A state court judge there has ruled the governor didn’t have authority to stop the federal payments. Moot here, I suppose.

Between barbecue, beer and fireworks, contemplate how the Arkansas legislature and its representatives in Congress are hard at work limiting your rights and freedom.