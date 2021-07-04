The July 4 line is open. The virus news related to Arkansas remains troubling.

Who is hurt the most by Arkansas low vaccination?

-66% of 65+ are fully vaccinated, leaving 33% at high risk of death if infected

-57% of NURSING HOME STAFF are vaccinated, bad news for nursing homes & similar congregate living

-need 2 doses for #DeltaVariant protection#arnews pic.twitter.com/64QeUY6KLo — Julee Jaeger (@dunekacke) July 4, 2021

And there was this:

Rt is the average number of new infections caused by a single infected individual.

Please get #vaccinated . https://t.co/QTYAlqIdiT — Evelyn Rios Stafford (@everiosstafford) July 4, 2021



And here’s a news item about a lawsuit I wish someone had tried in Arkansas. The Maryland governor moved to stop federal unemployment benefits early, as Governor HUtchinson did June. 26, depriving recipients of 10 weeks of $300 payments. A state court judge there has ruled the governor didn’t have authority to stop the federal payments. Moot here, I suppose.

Between barbecue, beer and fireworks, contemplate how the Arkansas legislature and its representatives in Congress are hard at work limiting your rights and freedom.