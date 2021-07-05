By
With the state on a three-day holiday, today’s Arkansas Department of Health update may not present the clearest picture of the advancement of COVID-19 in Arkansas.  The national seven-day averages have been uniformly bad for Arkansas, both as to new cases, the incidence of the dangerous Delta variant and resistance to vaccinations.

Today’s summary, compared with the July 2 report on Friday, doesn’t give cause for optimism:

Total cases: 351,825, an increase of 1,246 since Friday, or more than 400 per day.

Deaths: 5,920, seven more than the number given Friday.

Active cases: 4,752, 354 more than reported Friday.

Hospitalizations: 361, 23 more than the number reported Friday, with 166 in ICU and 70 on ventilators.

Vaccinations: 2,154,971 shots have been given, about 9,000 more than Friday, or about 3,000 per day.

Cautions from medical professionals seem more in order than the sunny post-pandemic spin-and-grin the governor delivered during a mass maskless gathering July 4 on the Arkansas River in Little Rock.

We aren’t in as deep as Missouri — yet. But it is next door. See Springfield news today

Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, runs out of ventilators as COVID cases ravage the area

PS: In Arkansas there’s this:

Update: the daily numbers:

 

