By
Max Brantley
On
9:08 am

Dr. James Graham is executive associate dean of academic affairs, College of Medicine, UAMS.

His post prompted this pertinent response as school draws near.

Who needs a plan? An Arkansas school board member who attended Pops on the River in Little Rock last night said Governor Hutchinson made remarksd. By her account, the governor said Arkansas was post-pandemic and he congratulated Arkansas for doing such a great job.

At least the Health Department is working.

