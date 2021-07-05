Arkansas with highest rate of new cases in US. Hospitalizations increasing, up 46%. Test positivity 15%. Next two months are likely to be very difficult in Arkansas hospitals. https://t.co/OYxohJjhox — James Graham (@jamesgraham714) July 4, 2021

Dr. James Graham is executive associate dean of academic affairs, College of Medicine, UAMS.

His post prompted this pertinent response as school draws near.

What would you suggest for Arkansas school safety? He legislators outlawed mask safety requirements & vaccine requirements. @ArkansasEd has not proactively released a plan for fall 2021. Some teachers, coaches & athletes report back in 29 days. #arnews — Julee Jaeger (@dunekacke) July 5, 2021

Who needs a plan? An Arkansas school board member who attended Pops on the River in Little Rock last night said Governor Hutchinson made remarksd. By her account, the governor said Arkansas was post-pandemic and he congratulated Arkansas for doing such a great job.

At least the Health Department is working.

Arkansans ages 12+ are able to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. It takes several weeks to become fully immunized with the Pfizer vaccine. Before your kids go back to class, make sure they are fully immunized. Let’s work together to give students a successful school year. pic.twitter.com/ssJAnJko1E — Ark. Dept. of Health (@ADHPIO) July 5, 2021