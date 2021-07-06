When tenure was extended, Hussman said he looked forward to meeting Hannah-Jones and “discussing journalism.” That meeting seems unlikely.

Here’s her full interview, which calls out Hussman as key to the opposition.

And here’s a link to a full statement:

“I have never asked for special treatment. I did not seek it here. All I asked was to be judged by my credentials and treated fairly and equally.”@nhannahjones‘ official statement on declining the tenure offer from UNC Chapel Hill: https://t.co/eMgYqRXbTL — Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) July 6, 2021

The statement retells the full story of negotiations on her joining the faculty of her alma mater, with a couple of references to Hussman’s involvement:

I cannot imagine working at and advancing a school named for a man who lobbied against me, who used his wealth to influence the hires and ideology of the journalism school, who ignored my 20 years of journalism experience, all of my credentials, all of my work, because he believed that a project that centered Black Americans equaled the denigration of white Americans. Nor can I work at an institution whose leadership permitted this conduct and has done nothing to disavow it. How could I believe I’d be able to exert academic freedom with the school’s largest donor so willing to disparage me publicly and attempt to pull the strings behind the scenes? Why would I want to teach at a university whose top leadership chose to remain silent, to refuse transparency, to fail to publicly advocate that I be treated like every other Knight Chair before me? Or for a university overseen by a board that would so callously put politics over what is best for the university that we all love? These times demand courage, and those who have held the most power in this situation have exhibited the least of it.

She also commented:

I worked my way up from newspaper to newspaper, and have worked as a journalist for 20 years, traveling from North Carolina to Oregon to New York City before landing at The New York Times. In 2016, I co-founded a journalist organization to help others succeed in the field of investigative reporting. That organization, the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting, is housed at the University of North Carolina. I did not have $25 million to give, but I brought what resources I had, not to force my beliefs about journalism on anyone, but to help train eager journalists in the tools of investigative reporting and the skills necessary to cover a deeply divided and unequal multiracial democracy.

I’ve asked Hussman if he’d like to respond.

Here’s one good piece of commentary on the Hannah-Jones/Hussman situation, from a reporter who broke news about the simmering UNC controversy. Privilege, anyone?

And here’s the reporting from NC Policy Watch: