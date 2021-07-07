The US epicenter for Delta is Arkansas and Missouri. They both have very low vaccination rates, test positivity >15%, rapid case growth, increases in hospitalizations & deaths. It’s still early. We should do everything possible to help these states achieve rapid covid containment pic.twitter.com/3SHTim2e4S — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) July 7, 2021

Apart from mass brain transplants, there’s not much that can be done except encourage more people to get vaccinated.

Or maybe make them. I don’t think Trent Garner and the rest of Boobislature can stop private businesses from doing this, but that doesn’t mean he won’t try.

First vax requirement for AR hospitals? “All Mercy Health System workers will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September, according to a press release.” https://t.co/52IX3RRCUH — arkepi (@arkepi2020) July 7, 2021

Meanwhile, here’s the rundown on the daily COVID-19 numbers in Arkansas.

New cases in 24 hours: 1,000 to 353,095. Highest count since January.

Deaths: 7 more, to 5,933.

Active Cases: 5,192, or 547 more than the day before.

Hospitalized: 432, up 16 from yesterday, with 176 in ICU and 80 on ventilators

Vaccinations: About 5,300 in a day.

The summary:

Think this an old folks’ problem? Think again.