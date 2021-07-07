The U.S. attorney’s office announced additional charges in fentanyl crime, including one related to an overdose death.
The news release from the Eastern District U.S. attorney’s office:
A federal grand jury has charged two Little Rock men with crimes involving fentanyl. Jemel Foster, 31, and Russell Stacks, 49, were indicted on July 6, 2021, in separate cases that both include charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Foster, who was previously charged in January 2021, faces a new charge: distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. At a bond hearing on February 16, 2021, prosecutors presented information about the overdose death of an individual referred to as K.W., and Foster was detained to await his trial.
Stacks, who faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in addition to the fentanyl and gun charges, was initially charged in a complaint on June 7, 2021, and indicted yesterday. While conducting surveillance during the course of investigating Stacks, a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) special agent encountered an individual who collapsed from a fentanyl overdose. The agent conducted CPR, issued Narcan, and resuscitated the individual, who had stopped breathing.