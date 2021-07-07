UA System President Donald Bobbitt has announced three finalists to be the next dean of the UA Clinton School of Public Service in Little Rock. They’ll be interviewed in July and August.

The finalists are Lara M. Brown, Ph.D., professor and director of the Graduate School of Political Management at George Washington University; Victoria M. DeFrancesco Soto, Ph.D., assistant dean for civic engagement at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin; and Mitchell B. Lerner, professor and director of the East Asian Studies Center at The Ohio State University.

Susan Hoffpauir is serving as interim dean since the retirement of Skip Rutherford.