Accountable.US, an advocacy group, has announced a campaign to expose records of Attorney General Lelie Rutledge and other Republican attorneys general.

The group is a 501c3 nonprofit that says it is non-partisan and devoted to fighting special interest politics. It leans center-left as its “Enemies of Progress” campaign against Republican AGs illustrates. It plans a media campaign to highlight its findings.

Advertisement

In the case of Rutledge, a release says:

Instead of fighting for their best interests, Attorney General Rutledge is spending Arkansans’ taxpayer dollars on frivolous lawsuits against the Biden administration on behalf of her special interest donors,” said Kyle Herrig, president of Accountable.US. “When Leslie Rutledge isn’t busy cozying up to an organization that helped incite a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, she spends Arkansas’ taxpayer dollars on lawsuits attacking the LGBTQ+ community. As Arkansans struggle to get back on their feet after the dual health and economic crises from the past year, Attorney General Rutledge’s priorities are clearly out of whack.

Specifically, the group faulted Rutledge for

Advertisement

RAGA: She has been supported by the Republican Attorneys General Association and its related Rule of Law Defense Fund. They helped organize the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot. Rutledge joined the lawsuit challenging the 2020 presidential election (the same day she was asked by Trump to join, the group says.)

VOTING: The group replays a story from her first election in 2014. Rutledge, who has defended Voter ID and other Republican vote suppression laws, was registered to vote then in both Arkansas and Washington, D.C., and her Arkansas registration was canceled because of her dual registration.

Advertisement

LGBT DISCRIMINATION: She has joined lawsuits challenging equal rights for LGBTQ people around the country and supported the new Arkansas law that allows the attorney general to sue schools that permit transgender women to compete in sports.

DONORS: It notes her biggest individual campaign contributor was Michael Morton, the Fort Smith nursing home owner, who was sued for allegedly corruptly influencing a judge to reduce a damage award against one of his nursing homes. That suit was settled out of court and terms were never disclosed. The group faulted her for not fighting a Trump administration proposal related to forcing nursing home residents’ complaints to be handled in private arbitration.

Rutledge is running for governor in the Republican primary. The new campaign against her evens things out. A liberal-leaning Super PAC has formed that is criticizing the other announced Republican candidate, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.