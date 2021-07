Joshua Olscwa, 34, of Jacksonville, was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the 10000 block of Mundo Road, near Highway 365 in Pulaski County.

The sheriff’s office, which has a substation within about a block of the shooting scene, said Brandy Copeland, 30, of Cabot has been charged with first-degree murder and being illegally in possession of a firearm. She’s jailed and no bond has been set.