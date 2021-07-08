Get a shot, dammit. You might still get sick, but the odds are you won’t die.

The daily report includes more worrisome signs about the advance of COVID-19 in Arkansas.

Advertisement

Particularly this: Hospitalizations in the state have risen to 481 today, up 49 from yesterday, with 196 in ICU and 82 of those on ventilators.

Other numbers:

Advertisement

New cases in 24 hours: 1,210

Deaths: 11 more, to 5,944.

Advertisement

Active cases: up 740, to 5,932.

Vaccinations: About 5,500. Mediocre.

Cases are growing at five-month high. The school year approaches. Trent Garner is bragging that he passed a law that prevents mask mandates. He didn’t prevent hospitals from requiring their employees to be vaccinated. It’s time for them all. A Little Rock teacher who refused to be vaccinated died this week. I am not surprised Superintendent Mike Poore said more parents have lately been deciding to stick with remote school again this year. Wonder why?