The Little Rock School District Board will hold its regular agenda meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. It can be streamed on the district’s YouTube page.

Up for discussion tonight is the LRSD’s Ready for Learning plan, i.e. how it plans to deal with another year of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly with the Delta variant raging and case numbers and hospitalizations rising.

At today’s State Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Mike Poore scooped something he’s sure to tell the board tonight: The district has decided to extend the enrollment deadline in its Ignite Digital Academy virtual school all the way up to the first day of school. Previously, the LRSD had set a July 15 enrollment deadline. And after previously telling families they’d have to make a one-year commitment to virtual school, Poore told the State Board that now the LRSD will only ask for a semester commitment. That might make virtual school more appealing to families who are both reluctant to endure another year of virtual school, even if the delivery is significantly improved, and reluctant to send their elementary-aged child back to school until they can be vaccinated. Late fall appears to be the best guess for when that will happen.

Here are several recommendations the district will make to the board, according to the meeting’s agenda:

*Strongly encourage face covering (ACT 1002 prevents mandating) *Continue to provide sanitizing stations & opportunities for thorough hand washing *Continue to promote social distancing at least 3 feet or more *Continue with the Point of Contact (POC) team & follow quarantine/isolation guidelines *Identify a POC contact in each school to communicate with POC team *Maintain closed mass water fountain systems and keep utilizing bottle filling stations *Ensure ventilation systems are operational at each site & increase circulation of outdoor air *Clean/disinfect high touching surfaces

“Ensure ventilation systems are operational at each site”? Yikes. Yes, that seems like a good first step. Have any district buildings actually made ventilation improvements as recommended by public health officials?

Also up for discussion is the district’s new COVID-19 leave policy. On July 1, the district announced that employees will have to take personal leave, vacation time, sick leave or leave without pay if they are required to quarantine because they test positive for the virus or they are in close contact with someone else who tests positive. In the policy announcement, district leaders noted that the Arkansas Department of Health has said that fully vaccinated people don’t have to quarantine if they’re in close contact with an infected person unless they’re experiencing symptoms.

This new policy provoked a lot of social media outrage. A charitable reading of it is that the district isn’t going to provide extra help to educators who decline the vaccine. That seems reasonable to me.

But vaccinated people can still contract and shed the virus, perhaps more so with the Delta variant. This policy was crafted before the massive rise in COVID-19 cases, so hopefully it will be amended to further protect students (especially those too young to get vaccinated) and educators.