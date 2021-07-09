The group calls the banner a piece of protest art in “direct response to the dramatic attempts being made in Arkansas and throughout the South, to ban abortion services to women in need.” https://t.co/2MOBQ97LeS
KNWA reports an activist stunt this morning that put a “God Bless Abortions” banner on the Christ of the Ozarks statue in Eureka Springs.
Guerilla art collective Indecline said in a press release that it is responsible for a “God Bless Abortions” banner hanging across the 67-foot statue of Jesus located atop Magnetic Mountain.
The group calls the banner a piece of protest art in “direct response to the dramatic attempts being made in Arkansas and throughout the South, to ban abortion services to women in need.”
Indecline says it was smuggled onto the mountain by a small team disguised as a construction crew and strung up before sunrise on Friday.
The active arts collective performed a series of similar stunts across the country, vandalizing an anti-abortion billboard in Mississippi earlier this year. In 2016, Indecline installed nude statues of then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in cities across the United States.