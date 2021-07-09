The group calls the banner a piece of protest art in “direct response to the dramatic attempts being made in Arkansas and throughout the South, to ban abortion services to women in need.”

Indecline says it was smuggled onto the mountain by a small team disguised as a construction crew and strung up before sunrise on Friday.

The active arts collective performed a series of similar stunts across the country, vandalizing an anti-abortion billboard in Mississippi earlier this year. In 2016, Indecline installed nude statues of then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in cities across the United States.