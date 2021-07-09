By
Max Brantley
On
9:34 am

Comments on Twitter this morning help explain the dilemma in which Arkansas finds itself. The hottest spot in the country for a deadly disease is home to many people, notably including legislators, proud of our status.

First, bonehead Sen. Trent Garner, a leader of the Boobislature.

Here’s a comment that suggests Garner’s view is popular — if you didn’t already know it from our low vaccination rate. (Maybe satire was intended in the remark quoted below, but  I fear not.)

There is some common sense around.

Does the GOP majority in the legislature harbor a single member who might at least privately admit their actions and bloviation are not coincidental to Arkansas’s poor ranking in public health, including a refusal to get vaccinated?

I saw this comment on Twitter about Missouri, another hellhole for COVID-19 and legislating. Seemed apt today.

And on a far more serious note: