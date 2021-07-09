Comments on Twitter this morning help explain the dilemma in which Arkansas finds itself. The hottest spot in the country for a deadly disease is home to many people, notably including legislators, proud of our status.

First, bonehead Sen. Trent Garner, a leader of the Boobislature.

Advertisement

This is an actual tweet from an actual lawmaker the day 11 people died from COVID, 49 people were hospitalized, and our per capita infection rate is highest in the US. https://t.co/cBwVt1mpbe — JD Diloreto-Hill (he/him) (@NotJD_) July 8, 2021

Here’s a comment that suggests Garner’s view is popular — if you didn’t already know it from our low vaccination rate. (Maybe satire was intended in the remark quoted below, but I fear not.)

Advertisement

First comment on a local news story about Arkansas being the 2nd most dangerous state to be doing COVID (behind Missouri): pic.twitter.com/UNn0NQjZHv — Tina (@ErdrickStorm) July 8, 2021

There is some common sense around.

Advertisement

It’s all good. #Arleg prohibited mask mandates, vaccine passports, emergency powers of Governor to respond, tried to restore fines to businesses that ignored rules, insisted HDQ be used for treatments. Oh and several sued the health department for overreach. What could go wrong? https://t.co/JnoSko6wdL — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) July 9, 2021

Does the GOP majority in the legislature harbor a single member who might at least privately admit their actions and bloviation are not coincidental to Arkansas’s poor ranking in public health, including a refusal to get vaccinated?

I saw this comment on Twitter about Missouri, another hellhole for COVID-19 and legislating. Seemed apt today.

Living in Missouri is like being trapped with Branch Davidians and Jim Jones followers on a cruise ship being helmed by a people who flunked out of clown college. — Emily A. (@emzorbit) July 8, 2021

Advertisement

And on a far more serious note: