Reports today say the rise of the Delta variant and vaccine resistance have reversed the national decline in COVID-19 cases.

For once, Arkansas is on the cutting edge of a trend. The wrong sort of trend

The state-led the country in new cases per capita yesterday, by a lot, with 1,200 total and seems likely to be near the top again today.

The daily toll:

New cases in 24 hours: 1,155

Deaths: 4

Active cases: 673 more, to 6,605.

Hospitalizations: 497, up from 481 yesterday, with 190 in ICU and 81 of those on ventilators.

Vaccinations: About 5,000.

A message from the chancellor of UAMS (you know, a health institution full of doctors and scientists)

This. Hospitals are full and the third surge is just gaining momentum. COVID-19 admissions @uamshealth are doubling approximately every week right now. https://t.co/cCgK9mgef3 — Cam Patterson (@drcampatterson) July 9, 2021

Nervousness is clearly rising. Example: