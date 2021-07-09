By
Max Brantley
On
3:43 pm

Reports today say the rise of the Delta variant and vaccine resistance have reversed the national decline in COVID-19 cases.

For once, Arkansas is on the cutting edge of a trend. The wrong sort of trend

The state-led the country in new cases per capita yesterday, by a lot, with 1,200 total and seems likely to be near the top again today.

The daily toll:

New cases in 24 hours: 1,155

Deaths: 4

Active cases: 673 more, to 6,605.

Hospitalizations: 497, up from 481 yesterday, with 190 in ICU and 81 of those on ventilators.

Vaccinations: About 5,000.

A message from the chancellor of UAMS (you know, a health institution full of doctors and scientists)

Nervousness is clearly rising. Example: