Hoping that Arkansas is not representative for where US is headed for Delta’s impact

Highest in US cases 23/100,000, >20% test positivity, hospitalizations up 44% past 2 weeks, deaths increasing, near lowest vaccinated state at 35% 2-doseshttps://t.co/pXyxtzDaLq pic.twitter.com/CKBRtIaXjE — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) July 10, 2021

The numbers continue to look grim in Arkansas for COVID-19, so grim that they are drawing national attention.

I’ve included some samples.

Topol is a California physician and scientist with a wide following.

The following chart, on our sky-high positive test rate, is from Johns Hopkins.

That chart, and the following from Johns Hopkins on Arkansas’s rising average of new cases, look an awful lot like a third surge for the state, though the governor has said he doesn’t think so.

Speaking of the governor:

He’s going to be on national TV again Sunday, for approximately the umpteenth time. He’s scheduled to be interviewed by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos at 8 a.m.

He’s also continuing his “community conversations” about COVID-19 next week with stops Monday in Batesville, Tuesday in Blytheville and Forrest City and Thursday in Texarkana.

UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson was scheduled to be interviewed this morning on CNN. I haven’t seen coverage yet, but he’s been a steady voice for vaccinations, continuing safety precautions and the peril of the Delta variant of the virus. Perhaps he’ll talk about whether UAMS might begin requiring vaccination of staff. I noted this comment on the idea yesterday by Dr. James Graham, associate dean at UAMS:

Any word on whether other hospitals will join Mercy and mandate the vaccine soon now that the Texas legal precedent has been established? — John Pijanowski (@John_Pijanowski) July 9, 2021

Here’s a Twitter thread from Evie Blad, a former Democrat-Gazette reporter now with Education Week on a topic that COULD get attention in Arkansas — the peril of playing high school football in places with high infection rates and low vaccinations rates (most counties in Arkansas, in other words.)

Thread: The CDC says schools in high transmission areas should protect in-person learning by cancelling certain high risk activities if all participants aren’t vaccinated. Included on that list? Football. https://t.co/uhWpMyuZpQ — Evie Blad (@EvieBlad) July 9, 2021

What to do? Lotteries don’t work. The state ad campaign isn’t producing much. I’ve called on the Arkansas Republican Party to assemble every Republican legislator who’s been vaccinated in front of the Capitol as an illustration that you can be a MAGA follower and still follow the advice of doctors. I sense no movement for such a demonstration among Republican lawmakers. Nor have I seen much on social media in the way of vigorous vaccine advocacy from Republican legislators.

More private businesses could do what the Saracen Casino in Pine Bluff just announced:

It is joining the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care to provide the one-shot vaccine to all who want it (18 and older) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the casino. A lot of people pass through the casino doors daily. Those willing to get shots are asked to enter the bus lobby entrance at the front have a photo ID and, if available, an insurance card.