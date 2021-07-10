No point reciting more this evening of the parade of COVID-19 horrors pouring in as the Delta variant sweeps the world.

But there is this: I’m seeing growing mentions in social media that a coronavirus surge serious enough for even Governor Hutchinson to acknowledge raises a dark specter. Is a return to stadiums packed with unmasked, unvaccinated people spraying Woo-Pig-Sooie droplets a good idea? It might even be more problematic at high schools in the many places in Arkansas that are resisting vaccinations in big numbers. Could a “regular” football season be denied again if things worsen?

Those who fear this can take positive action.

Get a shot dammit. And wearing a mask isn’t a bad idea in public places, no matter what Trent Garner thimks. (Intentional typo — a reference to long-ago Mad magazine spoof. What, Trent worry?)

Also: Ask you’re Republican legislator if he, she, they, it has been vaccinated. And if not, why not?