By
Max Brantley
On
4:44 pm

No point reciting more this evening of the parade of COVID-19 horrors pouring in as the Delta variant sweeps the world.

But there is this: I’m seeing growing mentions in social media that a coronavirus surge serious enough for even Governor Hutchinson to acknowledge raises a dark specter. Is a return to stadiums packed with unmasked, unvaccinated people spraying Woo-Pig-Sooie droplets a good idea? It might even be more problematic at high schools in the many places in Arkansas that are resisting vaccinations in big numbers. Could a “regular” football season be denied again if things worsen?

Advertisement

Those who fear this can take positive action.

Get a shot dammit. And wearing a mask isn’t a bad idea in public places, no matter what Trent Garner thimks. (Intentional typo — a reference to long-ago Mad magazine spoof. What, Trent worry?)

Advertisement

Also: Ask you’re Republican legislator if he, she, they, it has been vaccinated. And if not, why not?

Help us report on the coronavirus crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping all aspects of life in Arkansas. We're interested in hearing from doctors, nurses and other health care workers; from patients and their families; from people in longterm care facilities and their families; from parents and students affected by the crisis; from people who have lost their job; from people with knowledge of workplaces or communities that aren't taking appropriate measures to slow the spread of the disease; and more.

Send us a tip
Max Brantley
Editor of the Times since it became a weekly in May 1992.
Previous article Arkansas’s death march: The daily COVID-19 roundup
Tags

Commenting FAQs