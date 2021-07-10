Fox 16 reports that the State Police have completed their review of the fatal shooting of Hunter Brittain, 17, by a Lonoke County deputy during a traffic stop and sent the file to the prosecuting attorney.

The local prosecutor, Chuck Graham, has asked the prosecutor coordinator’s office to name a special prosecutor because of his office’s work with the sheriff’s office.

Little has been revealed about the shooting, except the account from Brittain’s family, who was driving his truck with a friend when stopped by Sgt. Michael Davis. Brittain reportedly was unarmed and, the family has said, shot when he got out of the truck with an anti-freeze container to use to block a wheel on the truck to prevent it from rolling. Davis has been fired by Sheriff John Staley for not following department policy that requires a body camera to be operating in encounters with motorists. The camera began operating after the shooting, according to what Staley has said. Davis has a lawyer and is contesting his firing.

The special prosecutor could be named Monday.