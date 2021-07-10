By
Max Brantley
On
9:14 am

FUNERAL DISPLAY: Posted by Hunter Brittain’s casket at funeral last week at Beebe High School.

Fox 16 reports that the State Police have completed their review of the fatal shooting of Hunter Brittain, 17, by a Lonoke County deputy during a traffic stop and sent the file to the prosecuting attorney.

The local prosecutor, Chuck Graham, has asked the prosecutor coordinator’s office to name a special prosecutor because of his office’s work with the sheriff’s office.

Little has been revealed about the shooting, except the account from Brittain’s family, who was driving his truck with a friend when stopped by Sgt. Michael Davis. Brittain reportedly was unarmed and, the family has said, shot when he got out of the truck with an anti-freeze container to use to block a wheel on the truck to prevent it from rolling. Davis has been fired by Sheriff John Staley for not following department policy that requires a body camera to be operating in encounters with motorists. The camera began operating after the shooting, according to what Staley has said. Davis has a lawyer and is contesting his firing.

The special prosecutor could be named Monday.