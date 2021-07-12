The Arkansas Board of Apportionment, which will draw state legislative districts to reflect the 2020 Census population changes, has announced eight public hearings on redistricting.

They will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The schedule:

The process is supposed to produce districts of equal population that are geographically contiguous and compact and represent communities of interest and be drawn without gerrymandering or political partisanship, according to a statement from long-time Republican politician Betty Dickey, tapped by the Republican governor to be coordinator of the effort. That part about partisanship? The Board that will make the final decision includes the governor, secretary of state and attorney general — all Republicans. They aren’t likely to be receptive to changes that could damage the party’s supermajority in the House and Senate. It’s not entirely clear you COULD do much in Arkansas in that direction. But they could futz with Pulaski, Washington and Jefferson Counties in ways that diminish an already tiny Democratic minority.

But, there could be some payback among Republicans as census changes require more seats for growing Northwest Arkansas and fewer for lower Arkansas. At least one Senate district will disappear. Nominal Democratic Sen. Larry Teague of Nashville is one possible target. How nice it would be, though, to see crackpot Trent Garner and newcomer Charles Beckham (he of the high school KKK episode) tossed together.