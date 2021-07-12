The three-day report from the Arkansas Department of Health shows a continuing sharp rise in the number of people hospitalized because of COVID-19.

At 2 p.m. today, the state reported 565 people hospitalized, up from 497 on Friday. The number on ventilators increased from 81 to 88, with 213 people currently in an ICU. There were 190 in an ICU on Friday.

Here’s the three-day summary, with the three daily reports expected to follow later this afternoon:

New cases: 2,013, or an average of 671 a day, remembering that Sunday and Monday numbers are always low because of low testing.

Deaths: 7 more, for 5,955.

Active cases: 7,255, or 650 more than Friday’s count.

Vaccinations: About 12,000, or an average of 4,000 a day. Poor.

UPDATE: The three-day numbers:

Social media is dotted with reports such as these.

This is my granddaughter, Caia. She lives in Arkansas where about 35% are vaccinated. This is what happens when someone who doesn’t want the vaccine AND become asymptomatic Covid positive AND passes it to children. Please pray for her. pic.twitter.com/32gWAypx9O — Lori Anderson (@LoriAnd91684621) July 12, 2021

UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson called for support for weary health workers.

🚨THREAD🚨 PLEASE RT This is a shout out & call to action for all you who helped & supported health care workers during our previous dark winter of COVID-19. We needed it, we appreciate you, & I hope you felt our thanks—you rock! (1) — Cam Patterson (@drcampatterson) July 12, 2021

Surgeon General Gregory Bledsoe is encouraging vaccinations, but he can’t resist, as a candidate for lieutenant governor, trying to assauge Trumpers by blaming resistance to vaccinations on, wait for it, left-wing media. This in a state where the dominant newspaper for three decades has been run by a right-wing Republican and where the dominant TV station is owned by Sinclair, essentially a Republican house organ. Please. Media IS influential in the vaccine issue. See the correlation of Trump voters/Fox watchers with states that lag in vaccinations and lead in COVID-19. Hint: Bledsoe is well-acquainted with a top health official in such a state,

There is a huge blind spot with the Left. The Lefts’s posture & attitude have contributed to the current problems. The distrust of establishment-type institutions is a direct result of those institutions pounding normal Americans with scorn for years. #arpx https://t.co/vJIVT9jeTI — Bledsoe for Arkansas (@Bledsoe4AR) July 12, 2021

Bledsoe isn’t as directly dangerous as the likes of crackpot Sen. Trent Garner, who is PROUD that schools may not require masks or vaccinations. He pitches this as freedom of choice, even as he champions a government prohibition on parental choice of a safe school environment. This is a good choice? Putting children too young for shots in unmasked classrooms led by people who refuse the vaccine and, while asymptomatic, transmit the Delta virus with deadly efficiency.

And as for that old bromide that every family knows best? Arkansas’s COVID rate and death rate paint a different picture, as do so many other measures of well-being.