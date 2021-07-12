By
Max Brantley
On
3:14 pm

The three-day report from the Arkansas Department of Health shows a continuing sharp rise in the number of people hospitalized because of COVID-19.

At 2 p.m. today, the state reported 565 people hospitalized, up from 497 on Friday. The number on ventilators increased from 81 to 88, with 213 people currently in an ICU. There were 190 in an ICU on Friday.

Advertisement

Here’s the three-day summary, with the three daily reports expected to follow later this afternoon:

New cases: 2,013, or an average of 671 a day, remembering that Sunday and Monday numbers are always low because of low testing.

Advertisement

Deaths: 7 more, for 5,955.

Active cases: 7,255, or 650 more than Friday’s count.

Advertisement

Vaccinations: About 12,000, or an average of 4,000 a day. Poor.

UPDATE: The three-day numbers:

Advertisement

Social media is dotted with reports such as these.

UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson called for support for weary health workers.

Surgeon General Gregory Bledsoe is encouraging vaccinations, but he can’t resist, as a candidate for lieutenant governor, trying to assauge Trumpers by blaming resistance to vaccinations on, wait for it, left-wing media. This in a state where the dominant newspaper for three decades has been run by a right-wing Republican and where the dominant TV station is owned by Sinclair, essentially a Republican house organ. Please. Media IS influential in the vaccine issue. See the correlation of Trump voters/Fox watchers with states that lag in vaccinations and lead in COVID-19. Hint: Bledsoe is well-acquainted with a top health official in such a state,

Bledsoe isn’t as directly dangerous as the likes of crackpot Sen. Trent Garner, who is PROUD that schools may not require masks or vaccinations. He pitches this as freedom of choice, even as he champions a government prohibition on parental choice of a safe school environment. This is a good choice? Putting children too young for shots in unmasked classrooms led by people who refuse the vaccine and, while asymptomatic, transmit the Delta virus with deadly efficiency.

And as for that old bromide that every family knows best? Arkansas’s COVID rate and death rate paint a different picture, as do so many other measures of well-being.

Advertisement