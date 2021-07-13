It’s bad, so bad even the governor can’t polish this one. He commented:

Today’s report of 41 new hospitalizations should be of concern to unvaccinated Arkansans. 98.3% of those hospitalized since January were not vaccinated. I’ll be in Forrest City this evening for another Community COVID Conversation.

The hospitalization count hit 606 today compared with 565 yesterday. There are 240 COVID-19 patients in ICU (up from 213), with 98 on ventilators (up from 88).

Related development:

The city of Chicago just issued a new travel advisory, saying unvaccinated people traveling from Missouri or Arkansas “are advised to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Chicago or quarantine for a 10-day period upon arrival.” — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) July 13, 2021

I guess Trent Garner won’t be going to Chicago anytime soon, because it looks like you need a vaccination passport to visit the Windy City if you are from Missouri or Arkansas.