This might be interesting:

The Associated Student Government, UARK chapter of the NAACP, and The Black Student Caucus will host a townhall-style Q&A with acting Chancellor Bill Kincaid and Provost Charles Robinson over recent decisions on the presence of J. William Fulbright and Charles Brough on our campus. The event will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, in Giffels Auditorium of Old Main with social-distanced seating and live-streamed through UATV for those who are not able to attend in person.

As you may remember former Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz offered a “compromise” to a committee recommendation that former Sen. J. William Fulbright’s name be removed from the college of arts and sciences and his statue removed from its spot outside Old Main. He said the name should remain but the statue should be moved elsewhere. He agreed that former Governor Charles Brough’s name should be removed from a campus cafeteria.

Advertisement

He made the recommendation to UA System President Donald Bobbitt, who has yet to act. But Bobbitt and Steinmetz, before his recent abrupt departure, endured a lashing from legislators for tampering with the Fulbright legacy.