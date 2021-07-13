Ken Starr, Brett Kavanaugh, Jeffrey Epstein and Me | by Judi Hershman | Jul, 2021 | Medium https://t.co/vU7R99rubD — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) July 13, 2021

Judi Hershman is a lawyer and Republican communications consultant who once worked on Ken Starr’s team when he was going after Bill Clinton.

She’s talked before about an unsettling encounter in 1998 with Brett Kavanaugh, also a Starr team member — a display of anger much like he exhibited during his confirmation hearing for the Supreme Court.

But her column on medium.com is about much more. For one thing, she alleges that she and Starr were, well, once very close. Her larger summary:

I entered what as I now see as our long national unraveling during the Clinton impeachment, as an adviser to independent Counsel Kenneth Starr, and over the next couple of decades as I remained personally and professionally dedicated to him. Only in the last three years, thanks to the hold of an unhinged liar and mega-grifter on my party and so it seems my old mentor, have I been able to recognize that Starr has been at the intersection of so many wrong turns our country has made. And now, as he attaches himself to a new presidential prospect and joins former Vice President Mike Pence at a Family Leadership Summit in Iowa this coming weekend, it has become clear to me that I am morally — indeed patriotically — obligated to speak up for the moral decency my old mentor continues to violate in the name of moral decency.

Lots of interesting stuff, including Starr’s close ties with an ABC reporter (remember how many “exclusives” ABC had during the Whitewater persecution?) His defense of the predator Epstein. And lots about Parson Starr’s fascination with sex.

Perhaps his fascination was heightened early on by his involvement in the Packwood Diaries scandal, but most notably, of course, was his 1998 pursuit of former president Clinton over his sexual relationship with a White House intern, which was bookended by his recent impeachment foray, this time defending an adulterous President, who lies about so much more sin than that. And in between he zealously took up the cause of a Supreme Court nominee accused of sexual assault, Jeffrey Epstein, a Baylor University football player accused of rape and even a schoolteacher in suburban Virginia found guilty of molesting 5 young school girls. And even still, in 2021, he published his latest book extolling the virtues of intersecting religion and the judiciary. Starr is “all in” for ramming the most extreme of White conservative judges, experienced or not, that will decide human fates based on Christian beliefs into federal, life-tenured seats. Forget the separation of church and state! That’s not what the founding fathers intended according to him.

And why is she unloading now?

It took me 20 years to pull my head out of the proverbial sand, but I can see clearly now all the harm Ken Starr has done from the 1990s and now beyond as he reaches for Mike Pence’s presumed coattails. Seeing him lend his practiced piety to a president who lies so much that he was considered by his previous lawyers to be a walking perjury machine along with his sanctimonious “Religious Liberty in Crisis” campaign that he is presently stumping around the country, has made my story suddenly feel urgent. It’s not just the hypocrisy, it’s the damage Starr’s sham moral authority has done to — our nation, to our people, and remember those children his client separated from their parents and put in cages at the border?

Hershman hopes, as Kavanaugh once said, “what goes around comes around.” Just today comes a report that Donald Trump is blasting Kavanaugh for not joining the Big Lie on the election after all Trump had done for Kavanaugh.

PS: Miami Herald reporter has new book about Starr’s scorched-earth campaign for Starr.

Once upon a time, I thought Ken Starr had at least a smidgen of integrity. Now the burden of proof shifts to him. https://t.co/y6wgIW9oZA — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) July 13, 2021