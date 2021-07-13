As a 71-year-old, I was interested in news today from the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

It announced the settlement of an age discrimination lawsuit by four people fired by the White River Health System in Batesville because its insurance policy excluded coverage for drivers over the age of 72. The four will be paid $52,5000.

The employees had had no driving problems and the company made no effort to find an insurance company that would cover older drivers, the EEOC said.

The settlement protects older workers from firing and requires the company to seek insurance coverage for older drivers.

Here’s the full release.