The State Police today said the state medical examiner had determined the man who died in a confrontation with UAMS police Monday died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The release:

The Arkansas State Medical Examiner has preliminarily classified the death of Bobby Hollingshead as a suicide caused by a single self-inflicted gunshot wound. A second gunshot wound sustained by Hollingshead, according to the preliminary medical examiner ruling, would not have hastened or contributed to his death.

The State Police’s initial release said:

A Grant County man died today following a law enforcement officer involved shooting incident that occurred about 12:40 PM outside the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences Hospital Emergency Department.

UAMS police officers had approached Bobby Hollingshead, 59, of Sheridan, as he exited a truck near the hospital emergency entrance. Hollingshead was reportedly brandishing a gun and directed police officers to stay away. As Hollingshead raised the gun, one officer fired his weapon wounding Hollingshead who was then taken inside the hospital for medical treatment, but later died.

Hospital staff stated they had received reports prior to the shooting that Hollingshead may have had intentions to harm himself or others at the hospital.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division were requested by UAMS police to investigate the officer involved shooting.