Here’s a splendid story, just out in The New Yorker, about an ongoing legal effort by distant relatives of the late Heber Springs photographer Mike Disfarmer to claim ownership of elements of his work.

Bits of his story have appeared from time to time in the Arkansas Times. A summary from the Encyclopedia of Arkansas History tells the story of how his photos of local people began a march to fame and great value many years after his death in 1959, led by Little Rock lawyer Peter Miller’s discovery of photo plates left in a Heber Springs building.

The New Yorker lays out the saga and the legal effort to wrest control of Disfarmer negative plates from the foundation of the Arkansas Arts Center. It also details the sleuthing of Cleburne County to buy photos from families with Disfarmer shots in their scrapbooks. The sellers would get some cash and copies of the photos. The buyers resold them for handsome sums. Lawyers have changed. Opinions differ. It’s a rich account of a legacy that the photographer couldn’t likely have imagined.

A hearing in the probate case may occur Aug. 3. This was the claim filed to reopen the estate.