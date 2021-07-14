Another sharp rise today in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.

The count today stands at 647, up by 41 from Tuesday.

There are 245 in ICU, with 103 on ventilators, versus 240 and 98, respectively, yesterday.

The Trent Garner Surge rolls on. Grab some crackers and dewormer (Gary Stubblefield can guide you to a supply) and hang on.

Other numbers today:

New cases: 1,309 more since yesterday.

Deaths: 7 more, to 5,977.

Active cases in Arkansas: They now number 8,804, compared with 8,134 yesterday.

Vaccinations: About 6,000 were administered.

Health professions, notably UAMS, are sounding the alarm despite the political risks of standing up for science in Arkansas. Another example:

Each Wednesday we are sharing our inpatient COVID-19 census and the rate of unvaccinated COVID-19 hospitalizations. 🔸COVID-19 Inpatient Census: 20

🔸Unvaccinated COVID-19 Hospitalizations (since June 1): 91% To receive the COVID-19 vaccine, call 501-506-2747. pic.twitter.com/bvJOO8yQa9 — Conway Regional (@ConwayRegional) July 14, 2021



If fear is the only tool left to persuade people to get shots, so be it.

Update: here’s the daily summary. The governor notes the hospital count has risen 15 days running.