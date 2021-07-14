The state Education Department released today results of the ACT Aspire test results for grades 3-10 in the 2020-21 school year after a one-year suspension for the pandemic and the results showed declines in student achievement as expected.

The release emphasized the positive — that 97 percent of students took the test and that the results can help teachers focus on areas of need in the coming school year. (Presuming the Garner Variant Surge doesn’t disrupt Arkansas schools again).

Advertisement

But the scores dropped sharply. The full results are available here. There you’ll find this warning: “Given the unusual circumstances for instruction and assessment, results should be interpreted in context.”

The ACT scores for 11th graders will be coming soon.

Advertisement

The state release continues:

“The results are not surprising and reflect a learning loss that was expected not only here in Arkansas but around the country,” ADE Secretary Johnny Key said. “Because Arkansas schools were open since the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, we are confident that additional learning loss was mitigated. We now have reliable, accurate data, along with other measures, to help us identify where the biggest impacts occurred. We clearly have a lot of work to do to accelerate learning this school year; however, we are committed to providing additional supports to assist districts in their efforts this school year.” The largest decrease in test results occurred in math, with 34.60 percent of students in grade 5 meeting math readiness benchmarks compared to 49.17 percent in 2019. The declines in readiness in all subject areas could be attributed to multiple factors, such as the chosen instructional method (on-site, remote, hybrid), the number of days required to quarantine, and student engagement. Because an assessment was not administered in 2020, the 2021 administration of the ACT Aspire also marks the first time third-grade and fourth-grade students took the online assessment. To help provide a better understanding and explanation, DESE is partnering with ACT to conduct a study to determine the impact of various factors on test scores; a report is expected this fall. It is important to note that ACT Aspire results reflect a single, point-in-time measure of student learning. Districts collect multiple data points throughout the school year that measure student learning progress. While the 2021 ACT Aspire results show shifts across performance levels, districts should note where specific skill gaps occur within reporting categories. Students in any level may be performing on grade level in some skills and below grade level in others. Targeting and providing needed support on essential grade-level knowledge and skills will help accelerate learning for students. Districts are able to access their test results beginning today and are encouraged to thoroughly review their data to guide them in addressing learning loss at their schools. Recent legislation waived the A-F state rating scale for the 2020-2021 school year, so schools will not receive a letter grade for that time period. Parents are encouraged to take advantage of school and community resources, such as the “Rise and Shine” programming on Arkansas PBS, summer learning opportunities, and after school programs, to help their child.