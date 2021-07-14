There’s no shortage of dire concerns about the rising COVID-19 surge in Arkansas — let’s call it the Garner Surge for the leading proponent of unhealthy practices.

But this from 40/29 caught my attention:

The report quotes Dr. Mark Williams, dean of the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health at UAMS, about Arkansas’s current status as the national leader in new cases per capita. He cites a lack of vaccinations and mitigation methods (thank you, Senator Garner for prohibiting health mandates.)

He also says:

“We are not at the peak,” Dr. Williams said. “It looks to me that we are beginning a trajectory towards another surge in the state. With respect to how it might compare to previous surges, I would say that we could look at it to be perhaps far worse.” Dr. Williams tells 40/29 News the surge won’t mix well with students returning to classrooms in just about a month. “Schools have to be willing to modify, change, or somehow maneuver in the future as the pandemic takes its own course within the state,” he said.

To date, Arkansas elected officials have insisted that regular school is safe.

Who you gonna believe? Senator Garner? Or the dean of the School of Public Health?