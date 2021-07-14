The usual gang of Republican attorneys general is lining up to support fellow traveler Leslie Rutledge in her defense of the state law to prohibit gender-affirming health care for minors.

They’ve asked to file a friend of the court brief and it turns on its head the “freedom of choice” and “families know best” arguments that Republicans so often employ situationally.

Get it? The Arkansas legislature — not parents, not teens nearing voting age, not dozens of medical organizations, not family doctors — knows what’s best for Arkansas families.

Coincidentally, Rutledge announced today that she’d asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn two lower courts that have invalidated the law prohibiting women from obtaining an abortion if the fetus was tested for Down syndrome. Again, the legislature knows best. Not women.