NBC reporting this morning on Arkansas’s nation-leading incidence of new COVID-19 cases in recent days and No. 2 spot in deaths.

Brutal and factual. Only one county has hit the governor’s modest target for vaccination. Schools are prohibited by law from requiring masks. A positive note was Glen Fenter, the superintendent in Marion, emphasizing that getting vaccinated was a good way to protect football, band and other popular school activities.

Note that the standup reporting comes from in front of Bigelow High School, stomping grounds of one Jason Rapert. Perry County has a 35 percent vaccination rate.

Biggest problem in Arkansas on vaccinations, the report says: People don’t think there’s a big problem.

The numbers tell a different story. NBC posted this from NY Times on 14-day data on the Trent Garner Memorial Surge.

 

UAMS Chancelor Cam Patterson also spoke hard facts here in Garner Land:

