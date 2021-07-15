More than 90 percent of Arkansas families are set to receive a monthly child tax credit of up to $300 starting today.
That’s good news for families and it’s the result of Democrats delivering directly for the people of Arkansas.
July 15, 2021
This is big and the Democrats are rightly taking credit for something that will lift millions out of poverty.
Most of the 60 million in checks were directly deposited in bank accounts of people with children and 17 and younger.
As CBS reports, it expands and existing credit.
The expansion boosts the credit from $2,000 to $3,600 for each child under 6 or $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17. It also makes the CTC “refundable,” which means that people can get it even if they don’t owe federal income tax, which will increase the number of low-income households that qualify for the payments.
But not everyone will qualify for the expanded credit. The CTC has an income cutoff of $75,000 for single taxpayers and $150,000 for joint filers to receive the full payment, with payments reduced by $50 for every $1,000 of income above those limits. The payments phase out entirely for single taxpayers earning $95,000 and joint filers earning $170,000. The IRS has said about 36 million households are in line to receive the payments, which will be sent each month until they end in December.