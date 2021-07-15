More than 90 percent of Arkansas families are set to receive a monthly child tax credit of up to $300 starting today. That’s good news for families and it’s the result of Democrats delivering directly for the people of Arkansas. READ MORE: https://t.co/R5G59QO452 #arpx pic.twitter.com/zn5rFoDipD — Democratic Party of Arkansas (@ArkDems) July 15, 2021

This is big and the Democrats are rightly taking credit for something that will lift millions out of poverty.

Advertisement

Most of the 60 million in checks were directly deposited in bank accounts of people with children and 17 and younger.

As CBS reports, it expands and existing credit.

Advertisement