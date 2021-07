Make it 16 days running of an increase in hospitalizations.

The count today: 669, up from 647 yesterday with 248 in ICU (245 yesterday) and 119 (103 yesterday) on ventilators.

Advertisement

Other numbers today:

New cases: 980, down from the previous two days.

Advertisement

Active cases: The count is now 9,079, compared with 8,804 yesterday.

Deaths: 4 more, for a total of 5,981.

Advertisement

Vaccinations: About 5,600 more administered.