Forbes beat me to the punch on checking Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ campaign report for cash handouts to her former boss.

She spent $48,000 at Trump’s Mar a Lago for fund-raising events in the last three months — up from $10,700 in the first quarter.

The Trump setting and network help explain how she has raised most of her money out of state and why her campaign news releases read more like a Trump Twitter feed than someone nominally running to lead Arkansas.