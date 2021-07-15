A Pope County group opposed to casino gambling has filed a new ballot petition to amend the Arkansas Constitution to remove the portion of the 2018 casino amendment that allowed a casino in Pope County.

The amendment, which further legitimized existing casinos in West Memphis and Hot Springs and paved the way for the now-operating Saracen casino in Pine Bluff, has been mired in controversy as to the Pope County permit.

Advertisement

The Gulfside Casino Partnership of Mississippi was awarded the permit by the state Racing Commission, but the Cherokee Nation, another applicant for the permit, has challenged the process in court and there it remains. The tangle has included local efforts to prevent ANY casino from opening in Pope County, a sentiment expressed in Pope County voting in several instances including the defeat of Quorum Court members who supported a deal with the Cherokees to support their casino in return for $40 million in community development spending.

The amendment would not affect existing casinos elsewhere in Arkansas. But amending the Constitution will require a statewide vote. The grassroots group, Fair Play for Arkansas, tried to put a repeal on the 2020 ballot but its petition drive failed in part because a court refused to permit petition signature gathering without notarized witnesses, a waiver sought on account of the pandemic.

Advertisement

The group will try again for 2022 and will rely on unpaid canvassers, a spokesman said. That will avoid complications of a new law intended to make ballot initiatives harder to qualify with restrictions on paid canvassers. Fair Play drew on a network of churches to gather signatures statewide in 2020 and likely will do so again.

Here’s the petition, which, presumably for safety’s sake, would make the amendment retroactive to 2018.

Advertisement

The committee formed to pass the amendment is led by four Russellville men — Jim Knight, Bill James, Hans Stiritz and Rick Thone