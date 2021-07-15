Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge reported $1,447,289 total raised, with over 80 percent coming from Arkansas donors.

“I am always humbled by the continued financial support from voters all across the state of Arkansas and am extremely proud that 80 percent of my donors are Arkansans,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “COVID-19 and 2020 taught us that governors have a real impact on the daily lives of every citizen. I am the only candidate in this race with real leadership experience making decisions every day on behalf of 3 million Arkansans, an actual record of accomplishments, and a vision for Arkansas. Part of that vision was the announcement earlier this quarter about my plan to eliminate the state income tax to make Arkansas grow our economy and make our state competitive once again.”

During the second quarter, Rutledge solidified her gubernatorial campaign team, announcing the following roles:

Campaign Manager – Drew Evans

Evans most recently served as Senior Advisor to the Attorney General focusing on complex policy and legislative issues. He also managed Rutledge’s successful 2018 re-election campaign. Evans formerly served as a career major crimes detective in Central Arkansas and remains passionate about supporting law enforcement. He and his family reside in Benton, AR.

Finance Director – Sandy Martinez Hall

Hall previously worked as the Deputy Director of Public Affairs at the Attorney General’s Office. Hall oversaw the office’s government affairs, community education, and constituent services departments. Hall, who is bilingual, greatly expanded the Attorney General’s Hispanic community outreach throughout the state. Hall and her husband live in Little Rock, AR.

General Consultant – Jeff Larson

Larson is a seasoned political strategist who has twice led the Republican independent expenditure effort to control the United States Senate. Larson has advised candidates up and down the ballot, across the country. Larson also ran the Republican National Committee during the 2012 cycle and the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Media Advisor – John Brabender

Brabender is the managing partner and Chief Creative Officer of BrabenderCox, a national political consulting and advertising firm. He has served as a campaign and advertising consultant for campaigns in nearly every state, including Governor Eric Holcomb, Governor Tom Corbett, Governor Linda Lingle, U.S. Senator Rick Santorum, U.S. Senator Tom Coburn, U.S. Senator David Vitter, U.S Senator James Lankford, and Vice President Mike Pence.

Communications Advisor – Kirsten Kukowski

Kukowski has led communications on some of the highest-profile political campaigns from governor to the House of Representatives and a successful U.S. Senate campaign. Kukowski also served for five years as the National Press Secretary for a National Political Committee and as Communications Director for a presidential campaign before leading the communications operations for a 2016 National Convention.