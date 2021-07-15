UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson took questions on Twitter today and his straight talk about the state’s difficult COVID-19 situation continued
One question has arisen frequently on our pages and here’s his answer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Other tidbits included him saying tht 20 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are pregnant or new mothers. All unvaccinated.
And this for parents of school children:
And speaking of school: Remember when they said kids weren’t much at risk?
Advertisement
There are 8804 active Covid cases in Arkansas right now. 15% are kids under 18. That is over 1300 kids with Covid at the current moment. https://t.co/W5RkuprLHf
— Angie Maxwell (@AngieMaxwell1) July 15, 2021