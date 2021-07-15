UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson took questions on Twitter today and his straight talk about the state’s difficult COVID-19 situation continued

One question has arisen frequently on our pages and here’s his answer.

Other tidbits included him saying tht 20 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are pregnant or new mothers. All unvaccinated.

And this for parents of school children:

And speaking of school: Remember when they said kids weren’t much at risk?

