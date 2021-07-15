Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin announced today he’d raised just over $2 million for his Republican race for attorney general, counting more than $1 million in money donated for the primary, the rest for a possible general election.

Put an asterisk on this amount.

I’m still waiting: For a definitive ruling that Griffin can take money he raised for another race — his aborted run for governor — and roll it over into his attorney general campaign. At least one Republican senator said during the legislative session he didn’t believe that was allowable. The rule sets out where money may go when a candidate “withdraws”

from a race and they don’t include a race for a different office.

If you’re counting: $1.8 million of Griffin’s loot came in transfers from his gubernatorial fund-raising. In new money for the race for a.g., he raised in the second quarter $72,000 for the primary and $17,000 for the general election. Another Republican, Leon Jones Jr., has raised about $48,000, $12,000 in the second quarter. There’s no report on file yet for Democrat Jesse Gibson.

Update: Gibson announced his numbers, better than Griffin for the quarter :

Jesse Gibson has raised over $113,000 in his campaign for Attorney General. He announced his candidacy on May 25, 2021. Approximately 94% of all campaign donations have come from Arkansas residents, and no PAC donations have been accepted. His campaign currently has in excess of $100,000 cash on hand.

“While campaigning, almost everyone I meet is dissatisfied with the direction of the Attorney General’s office. Whether they are Democrats, Republicans, or Independents, the message is the same. They are ready for change, they are ready for accountability, and they are ready to restore integrity to the office. But most of all, they are ready to act. I am humbled and honored that so many are supportive of my candidacy. This solid start will allow us to reach out to all four corners of Arkansas, continue to build out an effective campaign operation, and keep moving forward with our message.”

The momentum and strength behind Jesse’s campaign launch, by the numbers:

• Broad base of support. Jesse has received grassroots support from counties all over the state of Arkansas and has signed up hundreds of volunteers.

• Early excitement. Jesse has raised more money at the end of the second quarter of an off year than any other Arkansas Democratic Attorney General candidate.

• Blanketing the state. Jesse has already visited and had great campaign events in Piggott, Corning, Salem, Lake Village, Bentonville, Little Rock, Mountain Home, Searcy, Benton, Sheridan, and others. More events will certainly follow.