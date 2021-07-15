KNWA reports:

University of Arkansas spokesman Mark Rushing says Former Razorback Jake Bequette did not get prior approval to use the University of Arkansas’ logo and images in his campaign ad. “We are in communication with the Bequette team regarding relative university licensing agreements and policies related to recent campaign videos,” says Rushing.

Deja vu all over again. He’s opposing incumbent Republican Sen. John Boozman, himself a former Razorback. Boozman was faulted for using the Razorback emblem in a 2010 campaign ad. The school objected, fearing it left the appearance of a UA endorsement of Boozman, and he pulled the ad.

KNWA didn’t have a comment from Bequette on the UA’s statement.