The critical hospitalization number continues to rise.

It’s at 681 today, up from 669 yesterday, with 240 in ICU and 118 on ventilators (compared with 248 and 119, respectively, yesterday.)

The other key numbers:

New cases in the last 24 hours: 1,342

Deaths: 11, to a total of 5,992

Active cases: 9,750, 671 more than yesterday.

There was a positive note on vaccinations: 11,005 additional doses were administered according to the daily update. That’s the best in a long while.

Yes, watch this message from Washington Regional Medical Center, with a message about the rise in younger, healthier people winding up on ventilators.

This is my home hospital. The hospital where my son was born. I’m asking you to take 3 minutes and watch this video. https://t.co/8cYDuFzN29 — John Pijanowski (@John_Pijanowski) July 16, 2021

Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas is now requiring vaccinations for all its staff.