Circuit Judge Tim Fox signed an order Wednesday dismissing ad man Gary Heathcott’s lawsuit against the Cranford Johnson Robinson Woods ad firm.

The parties jointly asked that the case be dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled. Each side will pay their own attorney fees and costs, the request said.

Advertisement

The order reflects a settlement of the lawsuit that was first reported last week by Arkansas Business. The court filings don’t disclose the terms. The Arkansas Business reporting quoted an anonymous text that suggested the settlement would produce a significant sum for Heathcott. Neither party would comment to Kyle Massey of AB on particulars.

Heathcott sued CJRW for breach of contract, claiming he was owed $1.3 million in commissions on business he’d brought to the firm after it bought his agency and kept him in a consulting role. His work had included the Arkansas Lottery and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

Advertisement

CJRW responded with a counter-claim that it owed nothing after it severed the consulting arrangement with Heathcott because of complaints about his mistreatment of female employees.

Heathcott’s attorney responded that, even if CJRW had reason to end its consulting arrangement, it was still bound to pay commissions to Heathcott for four clients he’d attracted.

Advertisement

The motion to dismiss the case on account of the settlement came the day after the judge denied a motion from CJRW for summary judgment.

Heathcott now lives in Texas but continues to do ad work in Arkansas for the Saracen Resort Casino in Pine Bluff.