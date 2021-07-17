Our cover from 2011, on undocumented Arkansans brought to the U.S. as children.

The local newspaper mentioned Arkansas was among the states that won a federal court ruling in Texas that the executive action to protect undocumented “dreamers” was unlawful and further applications shouldn’t be accepted.

But the Democrat-Gazette failed to give Attorney General Leslie Rutledge full credit for a rare court victory in the Republican legal jihad promoting ideology over humanity. If it is upheld and not fixed by Congress, the ruling will bring misery and despair to thousands of Arkansans who came here as children and have known only Arkansas as their home. They are graduates of Arkansas high schools and colleges; contributing citizens (an emergency room nurse is at least one now in peril.)

So, let Rutledge brag and fudge the truth.

America is a country of laws. President Obama lacked the authority to unilaterally create the #DACA program, & President Biden lacks the authority to unilaterally implement DACA. We want immigrants to come to the USA in the light of day & not the dark of night. — Leslie Rutledge (@AGRutledge) July 16, 2021

Truth? She doesn’t want immigrants in light of day or night. (Well, maybe if they are Norwegian.) Her party sees whiteness as rightness, above all else.

The ruling for now allows 600,000 people nationwide to keep their protected status. But a logical completion of the Rutledge-supported lawsuit is to bus them to the border ASAP. What part of illegal don’t you understand? If Leslie Rutledge wanted those people here, she wouldn’t have sued in the first place.

The Biden administration will appeal and continue to push for a legislative solution. The latter is a longshot because — Republicans and the Senate filibuster.

The Post explains what’s covered:

To qualify for DACA, immigrants must have been under age 31 as of June 15, 2012, when the program was created, arrived in this country before turning 16, and resided in the United States since mid-2007. They also must have pursued studies or enlisted in the military, and passed a ­criminal-background check.