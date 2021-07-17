No, Arkansas’s angriest senator isn’t alone in opposing health measures (masks, vaccinations) that could slow the ravages of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

But his blustery braggadocio about his deadly public health policy merits the title: The Trent Garner Memorial Surge. Or Trent’s Surge. Or Trent’s Death March.

Anyway, some random notes on the crisis:

An ER doctor in Arkansas, Ken Starnes, told us what it’s like to work in unvaccinated America. https://t.co/PtF2IjX2H8 — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) July 16, 2021

A must-read from an emergency doctor along the Missouri-Arkansas border — the Delta variant epicenter. Excerpt:

The last day I worked wasn’t too bad. Had several people come in with symptoms or just to be tested. Mostly younger than 40. Of course zero vaccinations, and when I asked why, I don’t get the “cause the internet, cause screw the libs, I think it’s dangerous” excuses. I don’t get any excuses at all. They just shrug their shoulders and say they didn’t need it. It’s just part of their psyche now. Sun rises in the east, Jesus will return to judge the quick and the dead, you just don’t get vaccinated.

For shock, a correspondent to Josh Marshall at Talking Points Memo has it covered on the fact that a free and effective vaccine, widely promoted, is failing to gain the support necessary for herd immunity.

And why is it failing? Apparently because one of the two major political parties, and its media allies, have decided that their policy is to oppose vaccination because — well, it’s not clear why they oppose it. Sometimes it seems to be some vague culture-war objection. Other times it seems like a cynical calculation — that failure of the vaccination campaign, and ongoing dislocation due to the pandemic, will benefit them in upcoming elections. But any way you slice it, it’s astonishing in its irresponsibility.

Here’s another writer making the case that the GOP has become the Death Wish Party.

Again: Where are the Arkansas Republican politicians, save Governor Hutchinson, standing up publicly for vaccinations, saying simply and repeatedly: “I got mine, you should too.”

Make no mistake. Political tribalism is at work, with deadly consequences in Trump states like Arkansas. See this chart.

I note that a lawyer writing in the D-G today echoed the point Tom Mars had made earlier on Twitter: The Garner No-Mask-Mandate (in the name of preventing government mandates) has no enforcement mechanism, civil or criminal. What if a public agency said, to heck with it, our employees must wear masks. Could somebody get to court with standing to challenge such common sense? Probably won’t happen, but it’s a thought.

Get a shot. Even if you have gotten the vaccination, it might be best to avoid large crowds or, if you can’t avoid them, wear a mask when among them. Half or more of the people around you (lots more in some counties) are not vaccinated and our infection rate is galloping.