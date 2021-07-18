The critical race theory hysteria is remarkable not only for the hysteria — built on nothing — but for its dishonesty.

The uprising is NOT, the Republicans say, to prevent the teaching of history. It is to prevent shaming people, or something like that. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the state’s largest newspaper (whose owner is a critic of the 1619 Project) has defended laws silencing teachers on certain subjects by describing an Oklahoma law as simply common sense. The editorialist says critical moments in history still will be taught.

First, that many of the things cited by the D-G are not taught now. But pay attention to what’s at work in the fight to depict the U.S. as a place with merely a few blemishes on the way to its place as an egalitarian paradise. For instance, see the Texas Senate. Friday, it passed a bill neutering a House version of anti-CRT legislation. (Here also is The Root on the Texas move to strip civil rights lessons from school curriculum.)

It would remove more than two dozen teaching requirements from a new law (H.B 3979) that bars the teaching of critical race theory, an academic framework exploring racism’s shaping of the country. That law included a list of historic figures, events and documents required for inclusion in social studies classes. The Senate-passed bill would remove most mentions of people of color and women from those requirements, along with a requirement that students be taught about the history of white supremacy and “the ways in which it is morally wrong.”

And this:

The bill would prohibit teachers from being compelled to talk about current events or controversial issues, instructing those choosing to engage with students to discuss without “giving deference to any one perspective.”

George Wallace had his reasons, in other words.

This thread on the legislation gets deep into the specifics.

Dropped from specified documents and references in the curriculum: King’s letter from the Birmingham jail, Susan B. Anthon, Cesar Chavez.

The bill says “slavery and racism” are “deviations from, betrayals of, or failures to live up to the authentic founding principals of the United States.” It doesn’t add that these deviations were contained in the Constitution (on both race and gender) and betrayals and failures spanned more than a century in law and still exist today. Presumably, you couldn’t say that in Texas.

That Trail of Tears that the D-G editorialist said would be taught in “every” school in the U.S.? Maybe not Texas. Some cuts from the curriculum requirements include the Indian Removal Act:

📌 Frederick Douglas’s North Star

📌 The Book of Negroes

📌 The Fugitive Slave Acts

📌 The Indian Removal Act

📌 Thomas Jefferson’s Letter to the Danbury Baptists

📌 William Still’s Underground Railroad Records pic.twitter.com/aQqjTnt2ez — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) July 18, 2021

And more:

The Texas Senate also cut… “Historical documents related to the civic accomplishments of marginalized populations, including documents related to:” 📌 The Chicano Movement

📌 Women’s Suffrage and Equal Rights

📌 The Civil Rights Movement

📌 The Snyder Act of 1924

… pic.twitter.com/XYPsBrqlt9 — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) July 18, 2021

The D-G said the KKK would certainly still be taught in “every” U.S. school. Maybe not so much in Texas. Same for “I Have a Dream.”

The newly passed Texas Senate anti-CRT bill drops requirements for students to learn the “history of white supremacy.” Topics cut: 📌 Institution of Slavery

📌 Eugenics Movement

📌 Ku Klux Klan

📌 The Ways in Which White Supremacy is Morally Wrong pic.twitter.com/Rk5VbOlkvP — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) July 18, 2021

OK. Enough. This bill is stymied for now by the absence of Democrats sufficient to block a quorum in the House. But it reflects what’s afoot in Republican strongholds all over the U.S., including at the local school district level. The fight against non-existent CRT teaching in public schools is really about preventing discussion of things that make white people look bad.

It is another real-life illustration of the flaws in the “objectivity” journalism model espoused by the D-G publisher Walter Hussman. Is a discussion of night riders and lynching and cross-burning “objective” without due time given to the other side?

Some more documents that couldn’t be required in Texas social studies if the Senate version is enacted.

The Texas Senate anti-CRT bill dropped select documents of the civil rights movement: 📌 MLK’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail”

📌 MLK’s “I Have a Dream”

📌 Brown v. Board of Education

📌 The Emancipation Proclamation

📌 The Universal Declaration of Human Rights

📌 15th Amendment pic.twitter.com/DcP2TJzbn6 — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) July 18, 2021

They ARE keeping the 13th and 14th Amendments and the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Voting rights law and its recent crippling by Republican legislators and courts don’t enjoy similar protection. That these items aren’t “banned” is meaningless, just as it was when Arkansas legislators spewed similar excuses for legislation to gag discussion of racial, gender and other human rights inequities.

The above topics would no longer be mandated in Texas’s social studies curriculum under the Senate bill. While not an outright ban, it might as well be, because these guidelines inform what is taught. Textbook companies write textbooks based on state standards. — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) July 18, 2021

Related topic: An expanded version of the 1619 Project is coming. I look forward to a review by the D-G editorial page. I volunteer to buy copies for public high school libraries in Little Rock that would like to put them on their shelves.