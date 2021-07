The Delta (4th) wave in the United States is already showing it to be on a path to its the worst yet in its epicenter and low vaccinations states (MO, AR, MS, NV, FL) as reflected by hospitalizations and ICU admissions.

Graph from @jburnmurdoch @FT pic.twitter.com/r9JZ1Oiw8I — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) July 18, 2021

What can you say? The virus is raging and the line is open.

Oh and get a shot if you haven’t yet.