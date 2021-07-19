By
Today’s it’s CBS shining a light on the Trent Garner Memorial Surge.

Many other sources are telling stories of people paying a heavy price for not choosing to be vaccinated. Might it encourage more to rethink opposition? Today’s numbers might give a clue. As illustrated next, however, some will not.

But some will.

There’s been a rise in discussion about pressuring the governor to take emergency action or for the legislature to do the same. Opinions differ on what’s possible under the law. What IS clear is that laws that prohibit mask and vaccine mandates contribute to the sentiment that these measures are not necessary. Congratulations legislature on contributing to the toll of illness and death in Arkansas. They tacitly endorse the more dangerous among the Republican Party (M.T. Greene, to name one) that claim the virus isn’t dangerous to children and that vaccination side effects are more of a threat than a virus that has killed 600,000.

No risks for children?