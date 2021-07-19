In Arkansas, a little over one third of residents are vaccinated and the state has the highest number of COVID cases per capita nationally. @DavidBegnaud spoke to one man who refused to get the vaccine and is now hospitalized: “You’re playing Russian roulette with your life.” pic.twitter.com/XKttQmVFAV — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 19, 2021

Today’s it’s CBS shining a light on the Trent Garner Memorial Surge.

Many other sources are telling stories of people paying a heavy price for not choosing to be vaccinated. Might it encourage more to rethink opposition? Today’s numbers might give a clue. As illustrated next, however, some will not.

Hadn’t read this yet due to firewall. Most alarming sentence in the whole article: “Yet despite their ordeals, none of them changed their minds about getting vaccinated.” https://t.co/aPNPUIj7LF — American Spirit (@Mearthe) July 18, 2021

But some will.

Today, I visited 2 COVID patients inside @uamshealth in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Both struggled to breathe.

He thought the COVID vaccine was a hoax.

She didn’t think it was necessary.

Both regret it.

Both will get it.

You’ll hear from both tomorrow on @CBSThisMorning pic.twitter.com/eLp3La4hft — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) July 19, 2021

There’s been a rise in discussion about pressuring the governor to take emergency action or for the legislature to do the same. Opinions differ on what’s possible under the law. What IS clear is that laws that prohibit mask and vaccine mandates contribute to the sentiment that these measures are not necessary. Congratulations legislature on contributing to the toll of illness and death in Arkansas. They tacitly endorse the more dangerous among the Republican Party (M.T. Greene, to name one) that claim the virus isn’t dangerous to children and that vaccination side effects are more of a threat than a virus that has killed 600,000.

No risks for children?